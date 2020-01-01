|
|
Sandra E. Montanye, 79, of Tunkhannock, passed away at her residence on Dec. 27, 2019.
She was born in Tunkhannock on March 12, 1940, and she was the daughter of the late Howard and Vivian Capwell Ellsworth.
She was a graduate of the Tunkhannock High School. She was married to Harvey Montanye.
Sandra was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed her friends and family, especially her great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Joan Eustice.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Jacki St. Clair and husband John of Tunkhannock; granddaughter Ashley Ridall and husband Adam of Tunkhannock; grandson Jordan Poindexter and wife Samantha of Tacoma, Wash.; and a great-granddaughter Addison Ridall of Tunkhannock.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
For online condolence visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 1, 2020