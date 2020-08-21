Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
SHANE VANORDER


1986 - 2020
SHANE VANORDER Obituary

Shane Steven VanOrder, 34, of Pittston, died unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2020. He was born on Jan. 10, 1986, in Tunkhannock, and was the beloved son of Treyci (VanOrder) Callahan and her husband Sean of Lake Winola, and Richard McNeil and his wife Nancy of Exeter.

Shane proudly served in the Marine Corps and was the recipient of many awards, including the Purple Heart. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Surviving in addition to his parents are his children: Connor, Marley, Noah, Jack and S.J. (Shane). Also surviving is his brother and best friend, Corey VanOrder; sister Grace McNeil; grandfather Steven Orr, Exeter and Gabrielle Paris, Carlisle; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call Sunday, Aug. 23, 1 to 4 p.m., at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home, Inc. in Wyoming. A celebration of life gathering will follow in Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shane VanOrder Sr. Children's Education Fund.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


