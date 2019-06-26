Sharon L. Karp, 73, of Factoryville, passed away at her home on June 21, 2019. Sharon and Stanley celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.



Sharon was born in Kingston on June 1, 1946, the daughter of the late William and Jean Siglin.



Sharon was a 1964 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and she was a member of the East Lemon United Methodist Church and East Lemon Sportsmen's Club. In her earlier years, she worked in several factory settings, eventually changing her path to the caregiving field with area facilities and most recently Caregivers of America. Sharon was a dedicated hard worker and a caretaker in every way. She was always there to help out any family or friends in need. She also worked with her husband Stanley in the family excavating business throughout the years. Sharon enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, gardening and maybe a Polka or two.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother Durland Siglin, and granddaughter Kara Cook.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Alisha and husband Wally Cook of Tunkhannock, and a son Stanley Karp Jr. of Factoryville; a sister Norrine and husband Jeff Salsman of Laceyville; a brother Lyle and wife Nancy Siglin of Factoryville; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock with Pastor John Shaffer of the Nicholson United Methodist Church officiating.



A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Nicholson Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the East Lemon United Methodist Church, 1174 Avery Station Rd., Factoryville, PA 18419.



For online condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary