May 26, 2020
Shirley D. Bunney, 90, of Leland, N.C., formerly of Tunkhannock, passed away on May 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Shavertown, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Keiper Brown. She graduated from Kingston Township High School in 1947 and resided in Dallas and Tunkhannock until she relocated to Leland in 2018 to be close to her daughter, Debra.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald, who was her constant companion for over 70 years. She is also survived by her five children: Donald Jr. (Pamela) of Elizabethon, Tenn.; Debra of Leland, N.C.; Mark (Vickie) of Sterling, Va.; Brian (Tammi) of Tunkhannock; and Thomas of Leland, N.C. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.
