Mrs. Shirley Ann Canfield, 88, of Laceyville, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019, at the United Methodist Home in Tunkhannock.
Shirley was born in Ulster Township, Bradford County, on June 16, 1931, the daughter of the late Cyreno and Doris Barrowcliff.
Growing up in Bradford County, Shirley was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1949.
After her graduation from high school, Shirley was a telephone operator in Towanda. On April 17, 1951, she married Harold E. Canfield of Laceyville, who was serving his country as a military policeman in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and later at Fort Knox, Ky. After their marriage and Harold's discharge from the service, Shirley and Harold moved to the Laceyville area. For more than 30 years, Shirley was employed as a seamstress at the Meshoppen Dress Factory, retiring in 1995.
Throughout her life, Shirley enjoyed reading and painting in her spare time. She also cherished the time that she got to spend with her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harold E. Canfield, who passed away earlier this year on Feb. 8. She was also preceded by two brothers: Buddy Barrowcliff and Harvey Barrowcliff; and three sisters: Barbara (Barrowcliff), Nancy (Barrowcliff), and Phyllis (Barrowcliff).
Surviving is her daughter and her husband: Diane and Robert Betsko of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; and her son and his wife: Russell and Marilyn Canfield of Laceyville. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Doris Williams of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
The Canfield Family would like to thank the United Methodist Home in Tunkhannock and their staff for the excellent care that was given to their Mom, and Grandmother while she was in their care.
Abiding with Shirley's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. There will be a memorial service at a later date at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Laceyville Public Library, P.O. Box 68, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main Street, Laceyville.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 31, 2019