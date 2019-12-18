|
Sidney 'Bud' DeBoer, 83, of Tunkhannock, died Dec. 11, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family at his bedside.
Born on Oct. 13, 1936, in the town of Grou, province of Frieslan, the Netherlands, he immigrated to America with his parents Homer DeBoer and Alice DeGroot DeBoer, and brother John DeBoer, in September of 1950 and resided in Chester, N.J.
They then moved to Prospect Park, N.J., where he attended Hawthorne High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1955 and was honorably discharged as a Private First Class in August of 1957. He became a United States citizen while in the service. He considered himself all American. He married Grace Bufardeci in 1957 at the Roman Catholic Church, Paterson, N..J. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sept. 29.
After the military, he worked for a veterinary in Ridgewood, N.J. Later he was employed by T & W Ice Cream Company, Bergen County. While employed there, he earned a degree in dairy science at Rutgers University in New Jersey. He won several awards of excellence from the National Ice Cream Retailers Association Inc. and was honored at a national convention in Atlantic City, N.J., for formulas he developed for chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream winning first place.
While visiting a friend in northeast Pennsylvania he fell in love with the area. He had a dream of owning a farm so when he was offered a job to start up and manage Garden State Farms, Louden Hill, in Lemon, he did not hesitate. In 1974 he, his wife and children moved to a small farm in Meshoppen. After that, he worked at a variety of jobs before starting a veal barn operation on the farm. At the same time, he and his wife owned and operated their own business where they manufactured and sold a boiler heating system product. Upon retirement, the farm was sold and a new home was built in Tunkhannock.
He attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church, Tunkhannock, and the Pierrepont Manor Pilgrim Holiness Church, Pierrepont Manor, N.Y., in the summer. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 904, Alexandria Bay, N.Y.
As an avid fisherman, many family vacations were enjoyed at Big Indian Camp in St. Albans, Maine, especially boating and fishing with his sons on Big Indian Lake while his wife and daughter spent time at the beach. More recently, he liked to spend time at his camper at the Thousand Islands, Clayton, N.Y., watching the ships on the St. Lawrence River, visiting with 'bench buddy' friends at the pavilion in Clayton, traveling to Canada and antique car shows. With his magnetic and witty personality, he made many friends wherever he went. He was affectionately called 'the rabbi.'
Most of all, he loved his family very much and he cherished the time spent with them.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother.
Sid 'Bud' is survived by his wife Grace; two sons and a daughter: David DeBoer of North Haledon, N.J., Douglas DeBoer and fiancée Debbie Gensel of Tunkhannock, and Danielle Shortt and son-in-law Gene Shortt of Montrose; grandchildren: April DeBoer Vargas, Eugene Shortt II, Heather DeBoer, Douglas DeBoer Jr., Gracie DeBoer, Fawn DeBoer Frisk, Keira DeBoer Marcello, Cody DeBoer, Homer DeBoer, Tierra Shortt, Adrienne DeBoer LaSuer and David Sidney DeBoer; 23 great-grandchildren, and another expected in January; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Sid were held on Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, from the Pilgrim Holiness Church, 135 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Joel Byer. Interment followed at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Arrangements by Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endless Mountains Christian Academy, 135 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019