STANLEY FULKERSIN



Mar. 25, 2019



Stanley George Fulkersin Jr., 87, of Nicholson, passed away in Scranton, on Monday, March 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Troy Fulkersin.



Born in East Stroudsburg on Aug. 31, 1931, he was the son of the late Stanley George, Sr. and Maude Irene (Jackson) Fulkersin.



Stanley attended schools in Bound Brook, N.J., and completed Apprentice Certificate in Instrument Mechanics from Middlesex County Vocation and Technical High Schools, New Brunswick, N.J. Prior to retirement he was employed by Hayden's Floral Shop, Bound Brook N.J.; American Cyanamid, Bound Brook, N.J., for 18 years; and Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany, for 21 years.



Stanley was a member of the Nicholson United Methodist Church and a charter member and past president of ARC of Wyoming County. He was also a first aid and CPR instructor for P&G Mehoopany and spent 13 years in the ambulance field in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Stan enjoyed woodworking and folk art painting. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a sister Alice Burroughs; and brothers: Wilbert Fulkersin of Garland, Texas, Billy Fulkersin of Wyoming, Pa., and Sheldon Anderson of Elmira, N.Y.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Stanley III at home, Carol of Tunkhannock, Cynthia Mulloy of Dallas, and Donald and wife Sandy of Factoryville; granddaughter, Ashley Brzoska; great-grandchildren: Reese and Eliana; two stepgrandchildren;, and five step great-grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to attend Stanley's celebration of life service which will be held on April 6 at 1 p.m. from the Nicholson United Methodist Church, 64 State St., Nicholson, with Pastor John Shaffer presiding. Interment was previously held in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Stan's name to the church.

