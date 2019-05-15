Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 (570)-836-3321 Viewing 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 View Map Viewing 7:30 AM - 8:15 AM Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 View Map Funeral service 8:15 AM Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Church of St. Benedict 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd. Clarks Summit , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Henry Franko Jr., 87, of Falls, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Alice Zanghi Franko.



Born on the farm in Falls on Feb. 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Stephen Sr. and Stella Korpusik Franko. Steve was a graduate of Falls-Overfield High School and proudly served his country in Korea from 1952 to 1954 as a Corporal in the U.S.



In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by a son, Stephen H. Franko III and wife Joann; daughters: Deborah A. Rose and husband Jack, and Mary J. Dickinson and husband Russ; sister, Romaine Panek; brothers: Robert and Peter Franko; grandchildren: Tracy Marica (Dr. Silviu), Dr. Jennifer Franko Vasquez (Dr. Rene), Dr. Stephanie Kelleher (Todd), Stephen H. Franko IV Esq. (Abba), Andrew Franko (Amber), Nathan E. Franko, CPA (Jessica), Elizabeth Franko, Christopher Franko, Holly Rose, Meghan Rose, Melissa Dickinson, Rudi Dickinson (Maria), Hannah Dickinson, Jacob Dickinson, Maryjo Dickinson, and Thomas Dickinson; and 12 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jack Rose Jr.; nephews: David Panek, and Peter Franko Jr.; and niece Rose Mitchell.



Family and friends are invited to attend Steve's funeral service which will begin on Friday, May 17, at 8:15 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. from the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18414 to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, Steve's pastor. Interment with full military honors will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank all the staff from Geisinger Community Medical Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and devotion.



During his early life, he worked full time as a Dairy Farmer, and is a retiree from Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very proud of, and active with, his children and grandchildren.

