It is with the utmost sadness that the family of Steven B. Noel, 51, formerly of Meshoppen and Philadelphia, announce his passing due to complications from stage IV cancer.
Steven passed surrounded by the love of his children and siblings and was happily greeted at heaven's gate by his mother and father; his granddaughter Erin-Lynn; as well as his older brothers: Nicholas and John on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Steve was born on Oct. 20, 1969, in Philadelphia, the son of the late Nicholas J. Noel Jr. (d. Sep. 7, 2008) and Irene Summers Noel (d. June 23, 1993).
Steve is survived by his children, Annette and Steven Noel of Philadelphia; his siblings: Irene Chambers, Roy Noel, Teresa Noel-Smith, and Christine Zinram, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins who adored him.
Steve never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. His trademark smile is one that will be remembered in the minds of those who knew him. He was always ready with a joke to make someone smile. He gave his love freely and fiercely and we are forever grateful for the time we had with him. He will be sorely missed.