Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN NOEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN NOEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN NOEL Obituary

It is with the utmost sadness that the family of Steven B. Noel, 51, formerly of Meshoppen and Philadelphia, announce his passing due to complications from stage IV cancer.

Steven passed surrounded by the love of his children and siblings and was happily greeted at heaven's gate by his mother and father; his granddaughter Erin-Lynn; as well as his older brothers: Nicholas and John on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Steve was born on Oct. 20, 1969, in Philadelphia,  the son of the late Nicholas J. Noel Jr. (d. Sep. 7, 2008) and Irene Summers Noel (d. June 23, 1993).

Steve is survived by his children, Annette and Steven Noel of Philadelphia; his siblings: Irene Chambers, Roy Noel, Teresa Noel-Smith, and Christine Zinram, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins who adored him.

Steve never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. His trademark smile is one that will be remembered in the minds of those who knew him. He was always ready with a joke to make someone smile. He gave his love freely and fiercely and we are forever grateful for the time we had with him. He will be sorely missed.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -