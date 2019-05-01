Stewart Atkinson, 90, of Spring Hill, Fla., formerly of Scranton, entered into rest on April 23, 2019.
He was born in Scranton on Jan. 24, 1929.
Stewart is survived by son Robert Atkinson (JoAnn) of Spring Hill; daughters: Laurie Davies (William) of Spring Hill and Brenda Baker (Louis) of Mississippi; sister-in-law: Scottie Atkinson of Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Jack and Ronnie Atkinson and son Daryl Atkinson.
A memorial service will be held June 16 at Community Bible Church, 1700 Heart Lake Road, Jermyn after normal morning services. Words of condolence may be written at www.turnerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 1, 2019