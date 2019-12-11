|
|
Sunya J. Maciorkoski, 91, died Dec. 3, 2019, near her Barnstable, Mass., home surrounded by her loving family.
'Sunny' was longtime librarian and head librarian at Tunkhannock Public Library.
A native of Derby, England, Sunny was preceded in death in 2011, by her husband of 52 years, Walter, and they raised a family of four children at the family home on Second Street, Tunkhannock.
She also was predeceased by her parents, Jacqueline (Williams) and George Russell of Derby, England.
Sunny, who met Walter when he was stationed in England during World War II, was bombed out of three homes during the Battle of Britain and would quip that someone kept forwarding the Nazis her new addresses in England.
After years of correspondence, Walter and Sunny married in Jermyn on Groundhog Day, 1952. Sunny would joke that she never knew what she agreed to because her wedding Mass vows were in Polish.
An accomplished quilter and patron of the arts, Sunny studied design while a student in England.
Sunny is survived by four children: Diana (Lynn) Casteel of Williamsville, N.Y., Vivian Kerner of Syracuse, N.Y., who provided years' of care to Sunny at the Barnstable home they shared, Vincent (Deborah) of Lake Carey, and Matthew (Cheryl) of Duncannon.
Sunny also is survived by eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019