|
|
Susan Carol (Fitzgerald) Travelpiece, 64, of Hobbie, passed from her earthly home on March 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on July 6, 1955, the daughter of Carol (Pryor) Fitzgerald Peters and the late William Joseph Fitzgerald.
She was a graduating member of the Tunkhannock High School class of 1973. Susan grew up in Mehoopany with her parents and three siblings. She received her associate's degree from Keystone College.
In 1977, Susan married the love of her life, David Travelpiece, and enjoyed 42 years of marriage with him in their home in Hobbie, where they raised two children.
She worked for Luzerne County Head Start, Arndt Insurance Agency, Medical Management, Heath Administrative Partners, and retired in 2019 from Geisinger, where she worked as a revenue specialist.
Throughout her life, Susan was a Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout leader, and community volunteer. She was a masterful seamstress and enjoyed arts and crafts. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, and musical theater. She loved to take cruises and visit Disney World with her family.
Besides her mother, Carol; step-father, Lydon Peters; and her husband, Dave; she is survived by her beloved children: daughter Holly Lapinski and husband James; son Brett Travelpiece and wife Sarah; as well as adored grandchildren: Hope, James, and Harper Lapinski, and Georgia and Noah Zimmerman. She is also survived by her sister Janice McClintock and husband Rick; and brother Brian Fitzgerald and wife Christine.
In addition to her father who passed away in 1992, she was predeceased by her brother, Dennis in 2014.
After a time of mourning, a memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020