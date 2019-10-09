|
Tamara Lee Atkinson, 32, of Tunkhannock, passed away at home on Sept. 19, 2019.
She is survived by her mother Bonnie Singer Atkinson; father Mark Atkinson; brother Eric Atkinson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tamara was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019