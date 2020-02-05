|
Terri F. Remetta, 57, formerly of Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Celtic Hospice, Geisinger Wilkes-Barre South.
Born in Kingston on Aug. 16, 1962, she is survived by her father Robert Stover of Falls and mother Beryle Cordes Stover of Dunmore.
She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and one time worked as a model for Olympic Pools.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters: Genevieve Remetta of Tunkhannock, Jennifer Remetta of Attica, N.Y., and Paula Remetta of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister, Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser of Dunmore; and grandchildren: Blake and Evan Abrams.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Stover Jr.
Terri's celebration of life service was Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Terri's sister Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Interment at Mountain View Burial Park, Harding.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020