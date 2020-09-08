Home

Mrs. Thelma Brotzman Cunningham, 92, of Laceyville, passed away on Monday evening, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Gardens in Tunkhannock.

Arrangements are being handled through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.

A graveside service will be held at the Lacey Street Cemetery in Laceyville on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Josh Kilmer of the Braintrim Baptist Church officiating.

A complete obituary will be published in next week's edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.


