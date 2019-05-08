Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS DEMELLIER. View Sign Service Information Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 (570)-836-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Sean DeMellier, 56, of Lake Carey, passed away at home, May 4, 2019.



He was born Sept. 17, 1962, the son of Thomas J. DeMellier and Judith A DeMellier (Radici).



Thomas graduated from Coughlin High School in 1980, later attended welding school and worked as a union welder with Electric Boat in Providence, R.I.



On Sept. 25, 1985, he was a survivor of the George Banks' murders and also risked his life to save others on that day.



He won the Pennsylvania Lottery in July of 1985; later becoming a local business owner naming the business after his grandfather, 'Marchello's Pizza.'



He loved living at Lake Carey, he was an avid fisherman, loved golf, and was a diehard Penn State fan as well as the Eagles. He loved the Grateful Dead and riding Harleys. Thomas was also a member of the Tunkhannock Moose Lodge.



Thomas loved his dogs: Oarkstar and Elvis. He lived life to the fullest, he would do anything for anyone, he had such an infectious smile and would light up any room he walked into.



He is survived by his mother and father: Tom and Judy, Lake Carey; sister Shelly and brother-in-law Phil, Dallas; brother Brian, Wilkes Barre; brother Danny and sister-in-law Denise, Plains; niece Julie; nephews: Caden and Brian; uncles: Jimmy and Tommy Radici; and Aunt Deenie.



Thomas was preceded in death by his Aunt Carol.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to your local SPCA or animal shelter.

Thomas Sean DeMellier, 56, of Lake Carey, passed away at home, May 4, 2019.He was born Sept. 17, 1962, the son of Thomas J. DeMellier and Judith A DeMellier (Radici).Thomas graduated from Coughlin High School in 1980, later attended welding school and worked as a union welder with Electric Boat in Providence, R.I.On Sept. 25, 1985, he was a survivor of the George Banks' murders and also risked his life to save others on that day.He won the Pennsylvania Lottery in July of 1985; later becoming a local business owner naming the business after his grandfather, 'Marchello's Pizza.'He loved living at Lake Carey, he was an avid fisherman, loved golf, and was a diehard Penn State fan as well as the Eagles. He loved the Grateful Dead and riding Harleys. Thomas was also a member of the Tunkhannock Moose Lodge.Thomas loved his dogs: Oarkstar and Elvis. He lived life to the fullest, he would do anything for anyone, he had such an infectious smile and would light up any room he walked into.He is survived by his mother and father: Tom and Judy, Lake Carey; sister Shelly and brother-in-law Phil, Dallas; brother Brian, Wilkes Barre; brother Danny and sister-in-law Denise, Plains; niece Julie; nephews: Caden and Brian; uncles: Jimmy and Tommy Radici; and Aunt Deenie.Thomas was preceded in death by his Aunt Carol.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to your local SPCA or animal shelter. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Wyoming County Examiner Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close