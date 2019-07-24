|
Thomas William George, 64, of Bethel, died July 14, 2019.
Born in Meshoppen on Oct. 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Sandra J. Fuller George.
He was a 1973 graduate of Tunkhannock High School who was very active in the football team and in wrestling. Tom lived in Martinez, Ga., prior to moving to Reading for the past 10 years.
He is survived by his sister Mary Ruth Weisner; niece Audra Freeland and husband Jason Fonseca; and great nephews: Jared Freeland, Brent Freeland and Paxton Fonseca, all of Henderson, Nev.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 24, 2019