|
|
Thomas J. Harding, 94, of Tunkhannock, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord Oct. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 25, 1926, in Eatonville and he was the son of the late Burt and Lillian (Barziloski) Harding.
He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and was a fourth-generation dairy farmer. Tom was married for 62 years to the late former Madelyn J. Avery who died on Jan. 22, 2016.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and social member of Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his family, including his "extended family" that congregated at the farm over the years. He was a man of few words, but when he talked you listened.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tom is preceded in death by his brother Samuel Harding; son-in-law George Dana; two grandsons, Dakota Watkins and Chris Traver.
Tom is survived by his daughters: Beverly and husband, Herbert Traver of Tunkhannock, Sharon Kuback and her companion, Eugene O'Malley of Clifford Twp., Susan Dana of Tunkhannock, Barbara and her husband, John Pollock of Tunkhannock, and Becky and her husband, Jeramy Watkins of Tunkhannock; sister Caroline Kresge of Dalton; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. from the Sunnyside Cemetery,Tunkhannock, with Pastor Lori Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.