THOMAS HEMMERLY


1946 - 2019
THOMAS HEMMERLY Obituary
Thomas Alan Hemmerly, 73, of Factoryville, passed away at CMC hospital on Nov. 19, 2019. He was married to the late former Louise Worthington Hemmerly until her passing in 2009.

He was born in Jersey City, N.J., on April 2, 1946. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Gladys Beggs Hemmerly.

For more than 50 years Thomas was a carpet installer. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting pool, and could build anything out of wood.

In addition to his wife and parents, Thomas is preceded in death by brothers: Kenneth Jr. and Milton Hemmerly; and sisters: Joan O'Brian and June Hemmerly.

He is survived by brothers Sterling Hemmerly of Mehoopany, and Robert Hemmerly and wife Kathie of Cliffside Park, N.J.; his two daughters: Melissa Partington of Exeter, and Catherine Hemmerly of Lake Winola; six grandchildren: Jessica Corby, John and Devon Vaow, Mitchell, Zachary, and Rachel Partington; and three great grandchildren.

As per his wishes, Thomas will be cremated. A memorial service may be held at a later time. Correspondence or condolences can be sent c/o Melissa Partington, 166 Grant St., Exeter, PA 18643.

For online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 27, 2019
