THOMAS MCGLYNN



March 9, 2019



Thomas Michael McGlynn Sr., 77, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Beverly Noon McGlynn.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 14, 1941, he was the son of the late John B. and Margaret Brice McGlynn.



Tom served his county in the Army in the 28th Infantry Division Artillery and the 109th Artillery of the National Guard.



Tom was a member and very active parishioner of St. Mary of the Lake Church, participating in many of the church's events and projects.



Tom was employed for 32 years at Procter & Gamble, Mehoopany. Starting in 1966 he began as a Tech I in papermaking and worked his way up to plant operations manager. After his retirement, Tom worked for the family business at Winola Industrial, Factoryville. Tom loved his work and all of his co-workers. He was a member of the Procter & Gamble Retiree Club. Tom was looked upon by everyone in his life as a hardworking and upright guy. The examples he set will live on in his children and family forever.



He loved his family above everything else. His wife Beverly was his true inspiration. Their love for each other was once in a lifetime, they traveled the world together and beyond. He truly was a great man.



In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his three children: Thomas M. McGlynn Jr. and wife Lynn of Tunkhannock; Debra Ann McGlynn and James Terrence McGlynn, both of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren: Thomas M. McGlynn III and wife Mary of Tunkhannock; Kaitlyn Marie McGlynn of Tunkhannock; great-grandchildren: Elliot and Louis; brothers: Patrick McGylnn of Wilkes-Barre; and Michael McGylnn of New Jersey; and sister: Margaret Paradise of Wilkes-Barre.



In addition to his parents Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Jack McGlynn of Wilkes-Barre.



Family and friends are invited to attend Tom's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Lake Church, 1872 Dalton Road, Lake Winola, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, Tom's pastor. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to the , Donation Processing Center PO Box 7000 Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001 or to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.





