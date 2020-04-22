Home

THOMAS MILNES


1942 - 2020
THOMAS MILNES Obituary
Thomas R. Milnes, 77, of Tunkhannock, passed away April 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Manistee, Mich. on Aug. 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Stuart and Carmen Milnes.

Tom was a graduate of Penn State University and Cornell University, receiving his PhD in engineering. Tom leaves behind a long legacy of a successful business in Milnes Engineering, Construction and Survey, which will carry on into the future.

Tom was preceded in death by his brothers: Carl and Gene Milnes; a sister Marcia Platts; and a nephew Greg Milnes.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Carole; daughter, Karen Milnes-Seibert and husband Scott; sons: George Milnes and Tommy Milnes and his wife Ebby; brother, Paul Milnes; grandchildren: Ben and Daisy Seibert, Samantha West and Madalynn Milnes, and Thomas and Emmyt Milnes; and two great-grandchildren.

A public service will not be held.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020
