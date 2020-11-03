|
Thomas S. Sayles, 81, of Tunkhannock, died unexpectedly Thursday Oct. 29, 2020, at home. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, the former Else Stevens-Carter.
Born in Newburgh, N.Y., he was the son of the late Thomas and Thelma Harding Sayles. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. Before his retirement, he was employed by New York State Department of Transportation before moving to northeastern Pennsylvania.
He and his wife, along with his sister-in-law, were the co-owners of The Old Store in downtown Tunkhannock. Tom was always known by his customers to offer a friendly smile and witty conversation.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Joshua and wife Amber of Tunkhannock, John and wife Jennifer of Glen Allen, Va.; three grandchildren: Andrew and Jayden Sayles (Joshua), and Emily Stales (John); sister-in-law, Maxine Stevens-Smales.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Alda Stevens-Page; and brother-in-law, Guy E. Stevens.
Family and friends are invited to attend Thomas' funeral service which will be held on Wednesday Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Interment will be in Jersey Hill Cemetery.
