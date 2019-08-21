|
|
Thomas Orval Ward Sr., 73, of Tunkhannock, passed away at his home Saturday evening, Aug. 17, 2019.
He was born in Springville on March 8, 1946, and he was the son of the late Clifford and Ruth Foot Ward.
He was married to the late former Helen Smith for 47 years. Thomas was employed at the Scranton Corrugated Box Company as a supervisor. Thomas was a 1964 graduate of the Elk Lake High School and he loved to hunt, fish, and take care of his donkey Robbie. Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and harassing his own children.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tom is preceded in death by brothers: Manley, Edward, and Roger Ward; and sisters: Gloria Barnes and Rose Carey.
Tom is survived by two daughters: Susan Lane and Karen (Jeffery) Borgeson; two sons: Thomas Jr. (Bonnie) and Robert (Melissa), all of Tunkhannock; brother Stanley (Evelyn) of Evans Falls; and a sister Ruthann Bunnel (Jim) of Newcomb N.Y.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Richard Womer of the Tunkhannock Assembly of God officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be at the Sunnyside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunkhannock Assembly of God Church, 181 Bridge St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
For online condolences or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019