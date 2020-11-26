Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY TAYLOR Obituary

Timothy Taylor passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. Tim was preceeded in death by his father Donald R. Taylor Jr.

He is survived by his two children: Kimberly and Joshua (JJ); his fiancé Britany Loomis of Meshoppen; his mother Bonita Minick of Tunkhannock; his brothers: Ryan Taylor and family of Tunkhannock, Seth Emerick and family of Meshoppen, and Mike Taylor of Farmingdale, N.Y.; his sister Tracy Sue Evans and family of East Benton; and many other family and friends that loved him.

Tim was an amazing man who worked hard to turn his life around. He was a man who loved his family and friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoying the outdoors riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He was always there for everyone in their time of need and worked hard to provide a good life for his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

From his daughter - "I will always cherish the memories of singing our hearts out on road trips together, working on projects together, and all the life conversations he had shared with me. I will always love him and I will never forget him. Forever in my heart, your BeeBop."

From his son - "My dad was the best and he protected us with his whole heart. I miss his big hugs. I hope my dad can keep protecting my mom and me. With a great big hug and kiss from me to you. I love you dad love your son JJ 'binks.'"

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family of Timothy.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -