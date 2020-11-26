|
|
Timothy Taylor passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. Tim was preceeded in death by his father Donald R. Taylor Jr.
He is survived by his two children: Kimberly and Joshua (JJ); his fiancé Britany Loomis of Meshoppen; his mother Bonita Minick of Tunkhannock; his brothers: Ryan Taylor and family of Tunkhannock, Seth Emerick and family of Meshoppen, and Mike Taylor of Farmingdale, N.Y.; his sister Tracy Sue Evans and family of East Benton; and many other family and friends that loved him.
Tim was an amazing man who worked hard to turn his life around. He was a man who loved his family and friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoying the outdoors riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles. He was always there for everyone in their time of need and worked hard to provide a good life for his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
From his daughter - "I will always cherish the memories of singing our hearts out on road trips together, working on projects together, and all the life conversations he had shared with me. I will always love him and I will never forget him. Forever in my heart, your BeeBop."
From his son - "My dad was the best and he protected us with his whole heart. I miss his big hugs. I hope my dad can keep protecting my mom and me. With a great big hug and kiss from me to you. I love you dad love your son JJ 'binks.'"
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family of Timothy.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
