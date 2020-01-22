|
Velma Mae Sickler, 90, of Thurston Hollow, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Paul C. Sickler on Dec. 12, 2012.
Born in Windsor, N.Y., on Dec. 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late James and Gail Thompson Payne.
She was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church, Tunkhannock where she was a past Sunday School teacher, and Christmas Program Coordinator for many years. She loved being with her family. Velma's many hobbies included collecting dolls, dressing, fixing, and restoring them back to life like art pieces, painting ceramic figurines, and being a seamstress.
Velma found joy in baking and decorating wedding cakes. She will be greatly missed by her loving family who knew her by her beautiful smile.
She was employed as a seamstress by Natona Mills, and Bogars Dress Factory, Tunkhannock. She also worked for Greenley's Rest Home, and Tunkhannock Middle School as an assistant baker.
Velma is survived by her son, Paul James Sickler and wife Beverly of Alabama; daughter, Bonita L. Sickler Musser of Tunkhannock, who she resided with in the family homestead for the past seven years; brother, Ronald Payne; sisters: Charlotte Roseman-Walker, and Ruth Ann Rowand; grandchildren: Lisa Marie Burns, Gail Ann Musser, and Kristy Jo Lewis; and great grandchildren: Miranda Burns, Payton, Johnathan, Liberty Ann, and Kristopher Lewis.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Lloyd Payne.
Family and friends are invited to attend Velma's funeral service, which will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at noon from the Pilgrim Holiness Church, 102 West St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 with Pastor Joel Byer presiding. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in South Eaton Cemetery. A viewing was also held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020