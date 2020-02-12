|
|
Virginia A. Bowman, 80, of Nicholson, (formerly of Meshoppen), passed away on Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Meadowview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Montrose.
Virginia was born on May 26, 1939, in Laceyville, the daughter of the late Stanley (d. 1998) and Anna Ciprich Kirk (d. 2001).
She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1957.
She was employed as seamstress at Mindy Sue's Dress Factory in Laceyville and as a hostess and cashier at the Pink Apple Restaurant in Tunkhannock for many years. In her younger years she was a waitress at George's Restaurant in Laceyville.
She was a member of St. Joachim's Catholic Church. Virginia was a huge baseball fan and took great pleasure in cooking and baking cakes and pies. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandsons.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Beth Polovitch and her husband Mark of Nicholson; her grandsons: Eric Polovitch of Springville, and Alex Polovitch of Nicholson; her siblings: Alberta Mello of Lewiston, Maine, Patricia Flynn (Thomas) of Lebanon, and Barb Stawinsky of Tunkhannock; and her sister-in-law Mary Lee Goodwin of Mehoopany; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Maynard 'Sam' Bowman (d. Jan. 22, 2012); her brother Bernard Kirk (d. 2013); and her brother/sister-in-law, Merton and Karen Bowman.
Interment will take place at a later date at the Lacey Street Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on its website at .
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020