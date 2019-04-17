VIRGINIA FREEMAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia F. Freeman.
Apr. 11, 2019
Virginia F. Freeman, 75, of Factoryville, died April 11, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Freeman.
Born in South Carolina on May 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Zeo Gammons Judy.
She is survived by her son Mark Freeman of Factoryville; daughters: Sue Mitchell and husband Wayne of Factoryville, Tina Cook and husband Donnie of Mehoopany, and Dawn Robertson and husband Jim of Nicholson; brothers: William Gammons and Thomas Wright; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by a grandson, Johnny Gammons, and multiple brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to attend Virginia's celebration of life service, which will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Womer presiding.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019