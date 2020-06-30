|
Mrs. Virginia M. Fly, 81, of Wyalusing, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Virginia was born in Doylestown on July 4, 1938, daughter of the late William Anthony and Alice Lorraine Terrell Fahie.
She graduated from the Central Bucks County High School, Doylestown, a member of the class of 1946. She received her L.P.N. at the Perkasie VoTech School, and later attended Delval College. She received her Associate and R.N. degree at Bucks County Community College.
Virginia honorably served in the United States Air Force in Charleston, S.C. In Doylestown, Va., she was a nurse at the Pleasant Manor Home for children for 13 years before moving to Bradford County. She retired in 1998 as the Nursing Supervisor at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington. She also served in the Army Reserves in West Chester for 11 years.
She married her husband, Richard James 'Dick' Fly of Doylestown. He predeceased her on March 1, 2015.
Virginia was a Ham Radio Operator (K3DLL) and studied Catholic theology while living with the Carmelites. She was a Third Order Carmelite.
Virginia was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Wyalusing, and also a member of the church choir. She was a member of Wyalusing Post #534 American Legion. While residing in Bucks County, she was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church of Doylestown.
Surviving are her son, Richard James Fly II and Kimberly Aulenbach-Pfeffer of Reading; two daughters and sons-in-law: Theresia (Scott) Ruback of Mehoopany, and Michelle (Richard) Parr of Tunkhannock; and brother and sister-in-law: John and Dorothy Fahie of Pipersville.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by granddaughter, Megan Oliva Parr; two brothers: William Fahie and James Fahie; and a sister, Winifred Dubyk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Wyalusing, with the Rev. Peter Tran, her pastor, presiding. Friends and family may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Stowell, with Military Honors accorded by members of the United States Air Force Honors Detail and members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534.
Memorials are directed to the Carmelites Convent Monastery, c/o Anne M. Spanish, 26 Harmony School Road, Flemington, NJ 08822.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.