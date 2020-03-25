|
|
Virginia 'Ginny' Dale Harrison, 77, formerly of Montrose, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on Nov. 23, 1942, in Basking Ridge, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Albert R. and Virginia C. (Martin) Strnad.
On Feb. 17, 1968, in New Jersey, she married George Reginald "Reg" Harrison, who preceded her in death in December 2004. After the death of her husband, Ginny moved to Centre Hall to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. She resided in the Wynwood House.
Ginny was a 1960 graduate of a Catholic high school in New Jersey and in 1964, earned her BS in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. She was a biology teacher and then fell in love with a fellow colleague, Reg Harrison, whom she married soon after. She then became a mother of three and treasured her most desired job as a housewife of many talents. Many years later, she substituted at Elk Lake High School in Dimock. She was the best substitute teacher ever! The students loved to have her in their classes.
Ginny enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, gardening, and walking around her pond to feed the catfish as well as sharing the leftovers of last nights supper with the wildlife, right off the porch! That nightly supper ritual would always include a small herd of the 'regulars' (deer) and a few neighborly skunks and opossums. She was a great animal lover and 'spoke their language.' Nature was her passion and she enjoyed every opportunity to learn and love all creatures big and small.
She was a master at cross-stitch creating many big pictures of wildlife which were framed and proudly displayed at home. Her knack for needlepoint was passed down to her by her mother (who had an eye for beautiful details). She made a few quilts with pieces of each of her children's clothing (which are treasured greatly). Her specialty was the gift of crocheting many afghans in different patterns. These Afghans often ended up as sound deadeners in the bass drum of her son, Doug's drum set. Ginny even made one for a family friend, Rich Embleton, who still uses it daily in his home.
Ginny had a special affection for dogs and raised golden retrievers, among some of her favorites were Sandy, Poly and Woobie. She would take long walks on the property with the dogs, kids and Reg in search of wild blackberries.
Ginny and Reg had a dream in New Jersey that some day they would own a 'farm' in Pennsylvania.
They made that happen in 1972 by purchasing over 100 acres of land with a house and barn that needed a little TLC in Montrose. Instantly, it was home. Ginny was a very hard physical worker and did all she could to support the needs of running a small farm. She and her husband labored in Pennsylvania on the weekends to bale hay, stack it on their large truck, pack the family up on a Sunday night and then travel back to New Jersey to sell it to many local horse owners. They did not stop working at this for years in order to finally afford to permanently move to Pennsylvania. She was a strong woman who worked on their small farm raising pigs, chickens, dogs, and a huge vegetable garden. After many years, Ginny and Reg sold that property and moved just down the road a few miles to another great house with a wrap-around porch and catfish pond on Linnaberry Road in Montrose. What more could you ask for? As they used to say, 'We are living the dream at The Good View.'
Ginny is survived by her three children: Virginia H. "Gina" Gavek and her husband, Brian, of Centre Hall; Steven R. Harrison of MacClenny, Florida; and Douglas S. Harrison of Laceyville; by six grandchildren: Christopher, Logan, Kenzie, Katie, Delilah and Shelby; and one great-granddaughter, Arah. She is also survived by two brothers: Michael Strnad and Jonathan Strnad, both of New Jersey, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Ginny was preceded in death by one brother, Rudy Strnad.
A celebration of life service will be later this summer. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at the Wynwood House in Centre Hall that attended to Ginny since 2006. Your kindness did not go unseen and was greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Centre Hall. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020