|
|
Walter McCoy, 83, of Springville, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Janet Fehrle McCoy.
Born in Chambersburg on June 10, 1936, he was the son of the late James and Ethel Vinson McCoy.
Walt had a fantastic sense of humor and knowledgeable in so many areas, instilling the importance of marriage, family and hard work into his children. He enjoyed vacations to Lake George with his wife, he was an Eagles and Phillies fan, and enjoyed listening to Merle Haggard.
He was a master sheet rocker and had a passion for woodworking. Walt spent a great deal of time with his grandson Alex who everyone knew as his best friend, especially when they went to Subway or Antonio's. Walter enjoyed his sweets and would never be heard saying it can't be done, but we will figure it out.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by his son: Rick and wife Dianne McCoy of Warminster; daughters: Sandra Lacroix and husband Mike of Lenoxville, and Tracy Marrazzo and husband Sal of Dimock; sisters: June Gilson and Peggy Heller; grandchildren: Jenny Pennay, Jessica Theis, Michelle Lacroix, Lisa McCoy, Lori McGoldrick, Amie Pole, Brandon Griffiths and Alex Marrazzo; great-grandchildren: Macey and Stella Pennay, Laila, Lauren and Lilly Theis, Hank and Nora Pole, Everly Freedman, and Keira and Trevor Griffiths.
He was preceded in death by his sister Betty Holdren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Walt's viewing, which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc.m 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019