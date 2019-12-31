|
Wayne T. DeRemer, 79, of Laceyville, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home on Indian Hill, surrounded by his family.
Wayne was born in Dallas, on June 15, 1940, the son of the late Lewis G. and Mildred Cook DeRemer.
Wayne graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School, with the class of 1958. On July 3, 1958, he married the former Janet M. Kithcart.
Wayne and his son Tom, owned and operated a dairy farm on Indian Hill, for more than 60 years, the farm was named, Indian Hill Vu Farm. From 1968 until 1980, Wayne was a school bus driver for the Wyalusing Area School District, the owner and driver of Bus# 16.
For many years, Wayne and Janet enjoyed many Friday and Saturday nights square dancing at many parties and events throughout Bradford, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties. He also enjoyed many evenings playing cards, with family and friends and looked forward to all of the time that he got to enjoy with his family on the holidays, and many other family outings.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years, the former Janet M. Kithcart; his two sons and their wives: Thomas and Rebecca DeRemer, and Anthony and Jeanne DeRemer, all of Laceyville. He was also survived by his grandchildren: Lynette (Jeremy) Harris of Muncy, Darris (Jennifer) DeRemer of Milesburg, and Nicholas (Kimberly) DeRemer of Laceyville; great-grandchildren: Ashlin Harris, Matthew DeRemer, Josephine DeRemer, and Colin DeRemer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Larry DeRemer, James DeRemer, and Alfred DeRemer; and his sisters: Ethel Frantz, Louise Birth, Doris Singer, and Louella Dulsky.
Funeral services were held on Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Mark King, a long-time family friend and neighbor officiating. Interment in the Lacey Street Cemetery in Laceyville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Laceyville Public Library, P.O. Box 68, Laceyville, PA 18623, or to the Laceyville-Meshoppen Ambulance Assoc. P.O. Box 118, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020