Wayne S. von Ahrens, 31, of Factoryville, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Kingston on Aug. 31, 1989, he was the son of Roger von Ahrens and Susan Casterlin von Ahrens.
Wayne was a jack of all trades but spent recent years working as a carpenter. Wayne expressed his love for life when he played his favorite tunes on his guitar, but especially by making those around him laugh.
In addition to his father, he is survived by daughter, Willow May von Ahrens; sister, Jessica Watkins, Samantha, and Sabrina von Ahrens.
Family and friends are invited to attend Wayne's memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home in Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.