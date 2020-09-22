Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE AHRENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE VON AHRENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE VON AHRENS Obituary

Wayne S. von Ahrens, 31, of Factoryville, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Kingston on Aug. 31, 1989, he was the son of Roger von Ahrens and Susan Casterlin von Ahrens.

Wayne was a jack of all trades but spent recent years working as a carpenter. Wayne expressed his love for life when he played his favorite tunes on his guitar, but especially by making those around him laugh.

In addition to his father, he is survived by daughter, Willow May von Ahrens; sister, Jessica Watkins, Samantha, and Sabrina von Ahrens.

Family and friends are invited to attend Wayne's memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home in Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -