Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Wayne and Naomi (Chapman) Weaver. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School. Prior to his retirement, Wayne owned and operated his own farm and was an auctioneer. He enjoyed being involved with the 4-H clubs and was always quick with a joke.
Preceding him in death was his wife Carol Weaver on March 7, 2020.
Surviving are his children: Duane Weaver and his wife Debbie of Northmoreland, Cathy Peterson of Forty-Fort, John Weaver and his wife Kimberly of Chase, and Megan Weaver of Tunkhannock; grandchildren: John Weaver Jr., Alexis Weaver, Dwayne Weaver Jr., Wayne Weaver, and Nicole Skripolis; a great grandchild Wyatt Weaver who grandpa Wayne referred to him as 'Tractor Driving Man.' Wyatt and Grandpa Wayne had a special bond and spoke to each other while he was in the hospital.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont.
There will be no calling hours
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 11, 2020