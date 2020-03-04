|
|
Wayne Elliot Wisecarver, 74, of Meshoppen, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home after a six-year long battle with cancer.
Born in Hampton, Va., on Feb. 22, 1946, he was the son of the late Thomas and Margaret Hardy Wisecarver.
He served his country in the army during the Vietnam Era and worked as a welder for Tuscarora Electric Manufacturing Company. His wife is the former Marjorie Shoemaker.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020