William A. Ross, 59, of Nicholson, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a lengthy illness at home. His wife is Gail Rosencrance Ross, and they have been married for 40 years.
Born in Scranton, he is the son of the late James C. Ross and Lois Smith Ross.
William was a lifelong resident of Nicholson and worked in heavy construction as a test core driller. He also loved hunting, fishing, and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren.
William is also survived by a son Nathan Ross and wife Jane of Nicholson; a daughter Tiffany Ross of Dimock; two brothers: Dennis Ross of Scranton and Theodore Hartman of West Pittston; a sister Linda Holly of West Pittston; seven grandchildren: Noah, Carter, Lilah, Jacob, David, Charlie, and Cash; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service by Pastor Sean Heuer of The Bridge Community Church in Nicholson was held Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4, in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020