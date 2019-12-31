Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Ross


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Ross Obituary
William A. Ross, 59, of Nicholson, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a lengthy illness at home. His wife is Gail Rosencrance Ross, and they have been married for 40 years.
Born in Scranton, he is the son of the late James C. Ross and Lois Smith Ross.
William was a lifelong resident of Nicholson and worked in heavy construction as a test core driller. He also loved hunting, fishing, and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren.
William is also survived by a son Nathan Ross and wife Jane of Nicholson; a daughter Tiffany Ross of Dimock; two brothers: Dennis Ross of Scranton and Theodore Hartman of West Pittston; a sister Linda Holly of West Pittston; seven grandchildren: Noah, Carter, Lilah, Jacob, David, Charlie, and Cash; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service by Pastor Sean Heuer of The Bridge Community Church in Nicholson was held Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4, in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -