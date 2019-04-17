Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM BELL. View Sign

Apr. 12, 2019



William Timothy "Tim" Bell, age 61, of Dougherty Rd., Meshoppen (Auburn Center), passed away unexpectedly at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre on Friday afternoon, April 12, 2019.



Tim was born in Meshoppen on Feb. 27, 1958, and was the son of the late William Bell, who passed away on Sept. 20, 1983, and Betty C. Kintner Bell, who passed away on March 16, 2016.



Growing up in Auburn Center, Tim was a graduate of the Elk Lake High School.



Living his entire life in the Auburn Center area, Tim worked for many years as a mason and laborer working with Bob Rogers and Bob Bonavita Construction and Excavating.



Tim loved spending time with his very large family and his many friends. He spent countless hours and loved helping out at the Elk Lake Fire Co. Throughout the years, Tim watched softball games at the South Montrose Softball Field, following the Bonavita and Bell Brothers Softball teams.



Surviving are his brother and his sister-in-law, Thomas and Sherri Bell, of Auburn Center; his niece, Carletta Bell, of Bradenton, Fla.; as well as many aunts, uncles and countless of cousins.



Besides his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Steven Bell, who passed away on Feb. 24, 1961, and several uncles, aunts and cousins.



There will be a visitation for Tim Wednesday, April 17, 5-7 p.m. at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen.



