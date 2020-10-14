|
|
William (Bill) Carpenter, a longtime resident of Factoryville, passed away in his sleep on Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 96.
Bill was born in Factoryville on May 15, 1924, to the late William M. Carpenter and the late Ina Mae (Michaels) Carpenter.
Bill graduated from Falls-Overfield High School and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville. Retired, former employee of the Lackawanna Railroad, Scranton and Princeton Airways, Princeton, N.J., Bill was a former Treasurer of the Clinton Township School and Lackawanna Trail High School and a Life Member of the American Legion Post 457 in Tunkhannock, and a member of the Bordentown Elks Lodge in Fieldsboro, N.J.
Bill was honorably discharged from the United States Maritime Service and United States Air Corp serving in World War II.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, the former Sarah Jane Dendle of West Pittston in 2001; a son Craig William Carpenter of Hernando, Fla., in 2017; brothers: Glen Carpenter and James Carpenter, both of Factoryville; and sister Vivian Dickson of Belvedere, N.J.
Bill is survived by one son Wayne Carpenter of Buckeye, Ariz., and his sister Lyla Williams of Orlando, Fla., as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Paul Fields II officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife and son at Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.