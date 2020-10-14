Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM CARPENTER


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM CARPENTER Obituary

William (Bill) Carpenter, a longtime resident of Factoryville, passed away in his sleep on Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 96.

Bill was born in Factoryville on May 15, 1924, to the late William M. Carpenter and the late Ina Mae (Michaels) Carpenter.

Bill graduated from Falls-Overfield High School and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville. Retired, former employee of the Lackawanna Railroad, Scranton and Princeton Airways, Princeton, N.J., Bill was a former Treasurer of the Clinton Township School and Lackawanna Trail High School and a Life Member of the American Legion Post 457 in Tunkhannock, and a member of the Bordentown Elks Lodge in Fieldsboro, N.J.

Bill was honorably discharged from the United States Maritime Service and United States Air Corp serving in World War II.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, the former Sarah Jane Dendle of West Pittston in 2001; a son Craig William Carpenter of Hernando, Fla., in 2017; brothers: Glen Carpenter and James Carpenter, both of Factoryville; and sister Vivian Dickson of Belvedere, N.J.

Bill is survived by one son Wayne Carpenter of Buckeye, Ariz., and his sister Lyla Williams of Orlando, Fla., as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Paul Fields II officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife and son at Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -