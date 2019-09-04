|
Mr. William D. Washer, 66, of Meshoppen, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019, near his home in Auburn Twp., Susquehanna County.
Bill was born in New Jersey on June 22, 1953, the son of the late Robert D. and Harriet Hovencamp Washer. Bill was the husband of the late Elaine Joy Brotzman Washer, whom he married on Sept. 15, 2000. Elaine passed away on Oct. 12, 2013.
For many years, William was employed by the Popple Construction Co. of Pittston, retiring in 2005.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bill was also an avid pheasant hunter, training many German Shorthair Pointers over the last few years. He loved being surrounded by his many German Shorthairs, he also was a member of the German Shorthair Pointer Association.
Preceding in death was his wife and his parents. He is survived by his step-children, Rexford L. Gregory Jr., of Meshoppen; Georgina Renee (Gene) Bush of Camptown; John Elisha Merritt (Norma Spindler) of Tunkhannock; Melinda Sue Gunton of Mehoopany; and Brian Alan Gunton of Beaumont; step-grandchildren: Rexford Gregory III of Meshoppen; Cheyenne A. Gregory of Allis Hollow; Starr P. Nonnemacher of Montrose; Destiny H. Nonnemacher of Montrose; Dakota R. Herne of Montrose; and Brandon M. Franklin of Mehoopany; a step-great-granddaughter Eternia Rosemary McIntyre of Montrose; and his god-daughter Calista Case Haskins, of Nashville, Tenn. Also, his brothers and sisters-in-laws: Marvin and Elise Brotzman of Montrose; Florence Murray of Laceyville; and Charles Murray Jr. (Katrina Stapleton) of Meshoppen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Meshoppen, with Rev. Gary Myers of the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the for South Auburn, C/O Mrs. Martha Lott. 724 Lott Rd., Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019