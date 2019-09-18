|
|
William A. Davis, 91, of Lake Winola, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor. His wife was the former Elizabeth 'Betty' J. Hockin, who passed away on June 10, 2018. The couple had been married 65 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Lester Merritt and Frances Ackerson Davis and he was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School. Upon graduation he attended the Pennsylvania State University. Prior to his retirement in 1985, he had been employed as a PBX installer for the Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of the Bell Pioneers, the Jackson Street Baptist Church and its Young at Heart Club. He had been active in scouting and received his Eagle Scout Badge from Troop 4. Bill was a proud United States Army veteran serving honorably during the Korean Conflict.
Also surviving are daughters: Cynthia Sheehan and Tamera Daniels and her husband Attorney Thomas Daniels, each of Lake Winola; a son William J. Davis and his wife Janet Davis of Nazareth; grandchildren: Abigail Cravens and Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Daniels, Zachary Daniels, Madison Davis and Haley Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother Lester M. Davis Jr.
The Davis family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their attentive care. A special thank you to his care givers Linda and Jayson.
Viewing and funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Interment with military honors was held in the Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson Street Baptist Church Deacon's Fund, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504, the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or to the Patriots Cove, 4298 PA-29 Noxen, PA 18636.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019