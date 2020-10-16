|
William 'Billy' Roger Dymond Jr., 53, of Factoryville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home
Billy was born on March 9, 1967, in Tunkhannock, on of late William Roger Dymond (d. Oct. 4, 2012) and Dorothy Anne Allen (d. Oct. 24, 2018).
He was a graduate of Lake Weir High School in Candler, Fla., with the class of 1985.
He was an over-th-road truck driver for many years. He loved driving and enjoyed making everyone laugh on the CB radio.
He took great pleasure in playing Scrabble and Words with Friends. He loved his animals and riding motorcycles. Billy was a truly dedicated son. He was the caretaker of his father the last two years of his life and his mother the last four years of her life.
William is survived by his son, Brandon Dymond of Nassau, N.Y.; his siblings: Timothy Dymond and his wife Shelley of Factoryville, Jennifer Dymond-Flanigan and her husband Jerry of Sanford, Fla., and Maren Visavati and her husband Ken of Meshoppen; his aunts and uncles: Annette Allen of Springville, Mary Allen Smith of Meshoppen, and John C. Allen of Ocklawaha, Fla.; his close friend and cousin Steve Dobrosielski of Bowie, Md.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister Lisa Allen Lobmaster (d. 2004).
A memorial service for Billy will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in William's name to the True Friends Animal Welfare Shelter, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8212 SR 6, Meshoppen. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.