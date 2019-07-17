Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
WILLIAM GOODMAN Obituary
William D. Goodman, of Monroe Township, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 23, 1970, son of Helen Shook Goodman and the late Chester Goodman.

Bill was a 1988 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and attended Penn State and Keystone College. He was employed by Signa Communications in Scranton.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by numerous cousins.

At Bill's request there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019
