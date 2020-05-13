Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
WILLIAM MORECK


1957 - 2020
WILLIAM MORECK Obituary
William D. Moreck, 62, Laceyville, passed away May 4, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tina L. Rossi Moreck.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 5, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen Hower Moreck.

He was a 1975 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. William loved his family and his pets.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, William Moreck II; daughter, Stephanie Moreck Elder, and Stacy Osbourne; grandchildren, Blake Elder, Kael, Kylie, and Colton Osbourne; nieces, Kathy White, Christine Rossi, and Kira DeRemer.

William was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Moreck, Jr. and sister, Linda Thomas.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 13, 2020
