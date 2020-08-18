|
|
William Melburn Stephens, 73, of Tunkhannock, died at the Geisinger Danville Hospital on Aug. 15, 2020. Bill was born on Apr. 29, 1947 in Nicholson and he was the son of the late Vincent and Clorinda Marcy Stephens. Bill married the former Susan Joy Sands on 8/15/1970 and they were married for 50 years.
Bill was retired from Procter & Gamble, and soon after drove school bus for the Tunkhannock Area School District, and he recently worked at Ace Hardware. He enjoyed trains, antique cars, traveling, golfing, farming, being with his family and attending any sporting event that his grandchildren were a part of.
In addition to his spouse he is survived by his three boys; Jason Stephens and Todd Gale of Palms Springs Calif., Jeremy Stephens and Stephanie Grohs of Tunkhannock, and Joshua Stephens and Julie Stephens of Midland Texas; grandchildren: Samantha Stephens, Jacob Stephens, Jebediah Stephens, and Sable Stephens, all of Tunkhannock; brother Lynn Stephens and Ruth Stephens of Hop Bottom; and nephew Kirk Stephens and Tina Stephens of Arizona.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 20 at noon from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Ernie King officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Sunnyside Cemetery.
For online condolences or directions visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com. In respect for the family, those attending are asked to wear a mask and follow state COVID guidelines.