WILLIAM WILSON Obituary

Rev. William P. Wilson, 80, formerly of Falls, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in New York City on June 26, 1940, he was the son of the late William H. and Frances V. McElroy Wilson.

Father Bill was a priest from the Archdiocese of Newark, but served at several churches from the area over the years including: Nativity B.V.M., Tunkhannock; St. Barbara (former St. Cecelia), Exeter; St. John the Evangelist, Pittston; and Sacred Heart of Jesus, Dupont.

He is survived by a niece, Nancy Ryan-Fitzgerald and her husband Michael; a nephew, Christopher Ryan and his wife Sunny; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Father Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Wilson Ryan.

Family and friends are invited to attend Rev. William P. Wilson's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor.

Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave, East Hanover N.J.

A viewing will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., on Friday at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.

Following CDC guidelines, those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Those of you who may wish to attend Father Bill's service but are unable, can join the family online for a live-streamed service at 10 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 14, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Rev. William Wilson's tribute page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Father Bill's name to the Capuchin Sisters' Support Fund, c/o Nativity BVM, P.O. Box 186, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


