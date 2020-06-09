Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
livestreamed service at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com
under Williamette Avery's tribute page
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAMETTE AVERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAMETTE AVERY

Send Flowers
WILLIAMETTE AVERY Obituary

Born in Tunkhannock on July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Florence Mitchell Sheare.

Williamette worked as a seamstress for many years until her retirement.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville, loved her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed watching baseball games and Nascar races. Her favorite hobbies included coin collecting, puzzles, and sewing.

She is survived by her sons: Louis and wife Christina, and James and wife JoAnne; sister, Edith St. Clair; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.

Those of you who may wish to attend Williamette's funeral service can visit www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com to watch a recorded livestream from Tuesday, June 9 under Williamette Avery's tribute page.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAMETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -