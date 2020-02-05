|
|
Wilma Jacobs, 90, of Factoryville, passed away at the Allied Services Hospice Center on Jan. 23, 2020.
She was born in Poland on Aug. 28, 1929, and she was the daughter of the late Adam and Emilie Penzek Dora. She was married to the late Michael Jacobs Sr., who passed away in 1998.
Wilma alongside her husband operated their family farm. Wilma enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter Shirley A. Jacobs and a brother Walter Dora Sr.
She is survived by a daughter Susan K. Jacobs; son Michael G. Jacobs; brother Helmet Dora; sister-in-law Arlene Trumpore; nephews and nieces: Walter Jr. and wife Robin Dora, Wayne and wife Laurie Dora, Jason and wife Tasha Dora, Nicholas and wife Catherine Dora, Adam Dora, Wayne and wife Susan Morris, and Gus Kropa and Debbie Fields.
Funeral services private at the convenience of the family. Interment at Sunnyside Cemetery.
For online condolences visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020