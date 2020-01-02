Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30
St Peter's Church
Claypole, Newark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan CLARK


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alan CLARK Notice
CLARK

Alan

03.01.42 - 09.12.19

Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, colleague and friend passed away suddenly at home on Monday 9th December. Alan will be loved always by his loving wife Valerie and all the family. Many will remember him from his days at British Gypsum where he was Managing Director. The funeral will be held at St Peter's Church, Claypole, Newark, Nottinghamshire on Monday 13th January at 12.30pm. A cremation will follow at Grantham Crematorium. Following the services, there will be the opportunity to remember and celebrate Alan's life at the Belton Woods Hotel, Belton, Grantham from 2.00pm. Family flowers only please with donations to the British Heart Foundation to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -