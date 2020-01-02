|
|
CLARK
Alan
03.01.42 - 09.12.19
Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, colleague and friend passed away suddenly at home on Monday 9th December. Alan will be loved always by his loving wife Valerie and all the family. Many will remember him from his days at British Gypsum where he was Managing Director. The funeral will be held at St Peter's Church, Claypole, Newark, Nottinghamshire on Monday 13th January at 12.30pm. A cremation will follow at Grantham Crematorium. Following the services, there will be the opportunity to remember and celebrate Alan's life at the Belton Woods Hotel, Belton, Grantham from 2.00pm. Family flowers only please with donations to the British Heart Foundation to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020