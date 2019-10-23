Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
15:00
Charles Street Methodist Church
Newark
Alan REEDER Notice
REEDER

Alan

aged 88 years. Passed away in Kings Mill Hospital on 7th October, 2019. Dearly loved husband to Barbara for 60 years, much loved father of Colin. Funeral service at Charles Street Methodist Church, Newark on Wednesday 30th October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be given at the service, sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk You will always be in our hearts and minds.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019
Newark Advertiser