WOOD

Alan Lloyd

07/11/1942 - 21/05/2020

It is with great sadness Alan Llloyd Wood passed away peacefully aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Williams), father of Deborah, Coleen and Paula, grandfather to David, Amy, Jake, Aaron and Elliot and great-grandfather to Annabell, McKenzie and Riley. Due to present circumstances a private family cremation has been arranged. Family flowers only and donations to Beaumond House Hospice, for their excellent care and support.
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 18, 2020
