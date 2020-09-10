|
WOOD
Alan
Passed away peacefully in Beaumond House Hospice on 31st August 2020 aged 83 years. Loving husband of the late June and much loved stepdad to Debra, Nigel and Corina. Grandad to Matthew, Vikki, Chelsie and Oliver. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Beaumond House Hospice by cheque or cash. All enquiries and donations via Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, Beacon Hill Road, Newark, Notts, NG24 1NT. Tel: 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020